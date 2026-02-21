Costco Might Be Pulling Some Tech From Its Shelves (And It Makes Sense Why)

Expensive items have long been locked up behind the counter or behind theft-deterrent systems in retail stores. I can't even begin to count how many times I've had to find an electronics rep in various stores to unlock the glass cases and get the games I wanted to purchase. Some stores are even locking up essentials now to cut back on theft, including things like toothpaste, baby formula, shampoo and much more. With price fluctuations and retail theft on the rise, you'd expect to see a lot more of this happening, and it probably shouldn't be a surprise that it does. But one newly discovered Costco tactic is still alarming, despite making perfect sense.

PC Mag reports that Costco has removed expensive PC components from pre-built systems is has displayed on shelves to deter theft. More specifically, the RAM and GPUs have been removed, despite those demo units still remaining powered on. With the RAM modules, it makes total sense, as one could easily remove the sticks from a PC build. The GPUs, on the other hand, would be tougher to conceal simply because modern graphics cards are so large.

It might seem a tad silly to see pre-built PCs without these components, but Costco's plan does make sense in the wake of RAM and storage prices increasing. Everything from laptops and PCs to smartphones and TVs is seeing skyrocketing price fluctuations. Maybe Costco will start removing hard drives and SSDs soon, too?