5 Brands That Make The Worst Cars, According To Consumer Reports
Every year, it's good to learn which brands make the best cars, the cream of the crop, if you will, so you have a better idea of what to shop for. You can also reasonably discern which brands or models got better from the years prior, and consider which pre-owned models might be worth shopping for in a year or so — given they're getting great scores. Some of those brands include Subaru, BMW, Porsche, Honda, Toyota, Lexus, and Lincoln. But it's also good to know the opposite end of the spectrum: which cars were the worst of the worst.
By reviewing the worst cars on the market, you know which brands and models to stay away from and, ultimately, which brands might be declining year after year, which is certainly great to know if you already own a vehicle from said brand. You might actually be surprised to know some of the brands that make the worst vehicles, according to Consumer Reports. Interestingly, some of these brands also sell EV models you should probably avoid, for various reasons.
1. Jeep
Situated dead last on the Consumer Reports "Brands That Make the Best Cars" list, the 2026 Jeep models are some of the least recommended from the auto experts. With Consumer Reports citing problems with poor fuel economy, lots of in-cabin wind noise, and uncomfortable interiors, they're not as driver and passenger-friendly as one would expect. But what truly takes them down a notch is that the 2026 Jeep models feature poor user reliability scores. That is a collective grade across all models, but it's worth noting if you're thinking about getting one.
Of course, that doesn't mean they're not popular. Jeeps are still some of the best-selling vehicles on the market today. It's a company well-known for its rugged and off-grid models like the Wrangler and Compass. Those who want to take a classier trip can opt for the Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee models. However, don't expect to be as ultra-comfortable as you would when riding in competing models according to CR. It's probably a good time to note Jeep is one of the last in CR's owner satisfaction ratings, as well.
2. Land Rover
Land Rover earns a spot on the list but may seem like an oddball at first. That's because the brand is known for its luxury vehicles, and Consumer Reports praises its comfortable and spacious interiors, powerful engines, and executive styling that punches up. The problem, it seems, is that the brand has also long been known for frequent breakdowns and costly repairs, and the 2026 models don't do anything to assuage those concerns.
Land Rovers are considered more expensive to maintain and repair because they rely on specialized labor and parts. Moreover, Consumer Affairs reviews list common problems like engine failures or transmission problems, which, as far as vehicle issues go, are some of the more expensive concerns to deal with on both new and used vehicles. That certainly decreases the perceived value of pre-owned Land Rovers — no one wants to buy a like-new vehicle that ends up with serious engine problems.
3. GMC
Consumer Reports does give some praise to GMC's lineup of SUVs and trucks, but also points out that they're basically restyled versions of Chevrolet models with slightly different badges and upgrades. Then again, Chevrolet scored a bit higher in the list, while GMC takes a hit because of its "below average" reliability ratings. Another GM brand, Buick, ranks even higher, which makes GMC's ranking all the more unfortunate. GM is one of the best-selling car makers overall, as well, though Chevy was responsible for a lot of that performance.
That probably won't take the wind out of GMC's sails, however. The GMC Sierra is one of the best-selling American trucks for 2026, and that's despite the brand being consistently listed in the bottom five automakers. For 2026, the brand's crossovers appear to be the biggest reliability offenders, with the Terrain, Acadia, and Canyon receiving lower than average scores. Despite GMC's lower scores, it does have decent owner satisfaction ratings. It may all come down to whether or not the 2026 model features are ideal for your family and lifestyle. GMC only has a handful of exclusive reviews on Consumer Affairs, but they're less than stellar.
4. Dodge
One brand that you might be surprised to see lower on the list is Dodge. Known for its muscular, powerful cars like the Charger and Challenger, in recent years the brand has been siphoning that energy into its cars and SUVs, like the Durango.
As for why it hasn't earned a higher placement, Consumer Reports cites the brand's consistently low reliability scores, pointing out poor performance in crash tests and road tests and lagging user satisfaction ratings. The Dodge Hornet scores are particularly low, dragging down the brand overall, but there aren't really any other standouts in terms of positive scores, either.
Notably, the Dodge Durango ended 2025 with one of its best quarters in the previous year. It could signal a disconnect between what Consumer Reports says is a bad value vehicle — which aggregates user satisfaction ratings — and what people are willing to spend money on. We'll have to wait until this year's sales numbers are tallied up to see if the Durango is still selling well and if it makes it to the top-selling cars of the year, along with Dodge's additional offerings.
5. Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo seems to follow the same pattern as the other low-scoring brands on the list. Its vehicles are agile, powerful, and fun to drive, according to CR, but also have some lower reliability ratings, which make them a tough recommend for most.
Alfa Romeo is quintessentially an Italian luxury automaker based in Europe. Because of that, the company employs "unusual details" that manifest in features and controls which aren't as convenient for modern drivers. Like a B-pillar on the Giulia that gets in the way — the side vertical support pillar protecting the center of the cabin.
The Tonale and Giulia have lower reliability and user satisfaction scores from the brand. On the flip side, about 95% of reviewers on Kelley Blue Book recommend the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Many of those reviewers cite loving the vehicle for its unique feel while driving, one-of-a-kind styling, and fun driving experience. That said, there are still plenty of lower scores that question and comment on the brand's reliability.