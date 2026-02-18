5 Brands That Make The Worst Cars, According To Consumer Reports

Every year, it's good to learn which brands make the best cars, the cream of the crop, if you will, so you have a better idea of what to shop for. You can also reasonably discern which brands or models got better from the years prior, and consider which pre-owned models might be worth shopping for in a year or so — given they're getting great scores. Some of those brands include Subaru, BMW, Porsche, Honda, Toyota, Lexus, and Lincoln. But it's also good to know the opposite end of the spectrum: which cars were the worst of the worst.

By reviewing the worst cars on the market, you know which brands and models to stay away from and, ultimately, which brands might be declining year after year, which is certainly great to know if you already own a vehicle from said brand. You might actually be surprised to know some of the brands that make the worst vehicles, according to Consumer Reports. Interestingly, some of these brands also sell EV models you should probably avoid, for various reasons.