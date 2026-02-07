The Top 5 Car Brands People Bought The Most In 2025
The U.S. is one of the world's largest car markets and home to legendary car brands, like General Motors and Ford, which contributed to a bumper year in 2025. These brands, and others, like Toyota and Honda, beat expectations and sold around 16.2 million vehicles, despite challenges like increased prices and unpredictable tariffs. It was a 2.4% increase from 2024, and the best results in the last six years.
So which cars are most popular in the land of the free? It's no surprise that trucks and SUVs make up the lion's share of sales. Pickups have always been an American staple and usually top the best-sellers list. SUVs have seen steady growth worldwide and accounted for 54% of all vehicle sales in 2024. The future of EVs looks uncertain after the government scrapped federal tax credits, and buyers are now moving to hybrids to save on fuel costs without worrying about range anxiety. Despite worries over increased costs and the future of EVs, these five brands sold incredibly well in 2025.
General Motors sold the most cars
GM is the best-selling U.S. carmaker and home to brands like Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, and GMC. It led the U.S. auto market in 2025 with around 2.85 million vehicles sold, equating to 6% growth. Chevy's Silverado sold 588,709 units in 2025 across 10 currently available models, each offering several configuration options to turn it into a workhorse pickup, family car, or weekend recreational vehicle. It was also rated as the most dependable light and heavy-duty pickup in the U.S. by J.D. Power's 2025 Dependability Study.
Chevy's EV offering, the Equinox, was the top-performing EV with sales of 57,945, and it ticks most boxes as one of the most satisfying EVs to own. It's a well-equipped compact SUV offering a practical 315-mile range and ranks among the cheapest electric vehicles you can buy.
Not all GM vehicles did well, though. Corvette sales tanked by 26.4% in 2025, despite excellent reviews. Sports car sales, in general, have declined in recent years as people have shifted to cheaper and more practical options. Corvette buyers may also just be holding out for the new 2026 model, which will replace the previous "wall of buttons" dashboard with an updated interior and infotainment system.
Toyota had one of its best years of all-time
Toyota sold around 11.3 million vehicles last year, the most of any car brand. It's known for its wide selection of reliable products, split between the mainstream Toyota brand and Lexus luxury division. The company ranked second for 2025 U.S. vehicle sales with 2.51 million units sold, and had its fourth-best year of all-time.
Toyota's 2025 RAV4 is notable as the highest-selling non-pickup in the U.S., with 479,000 sold. For owners, it's the ideal family car, offering the perfect amount of space and features, but what they're really praising is its reliability. Asked why they bought a RAV4 over other SUVs, one Reddit user explained, "I watch all the trouble my friends go through with various other brands and can't bring myself to jump from Toyota."
The RX was the best-selling Lexus of the year with 113,000 sales. It topped the charts because it offers the perfect balance of luxury and reliability. Lexus is the most reliable car brand in the U.S., ranked first on JD Power's 2025 Dependability Study for the third consecutive year. Consumer Reports ranks the RX at the top of its class for reliability and says, "For more than two decades the Lexus RX has been the epitome of quiet and comfortable luxury cruising. Through those years, RX owners have also benefited from a reliability record that's about as stout as they come."
Ford dominates the pickup market
Ford is the second most popular U.S. car brand after GM, with sales up by 6% in 2025 to 2.2 million units. The Ford F-Series shifted around 829,000 units as the nation's overall top-selling vehicle for the 44th year running, despite discontinuing the EV version. It has a cult following because it gets the basics right, like having a high towing and payload capacity, while offering the latest tech and safety features. Ford also isn't afraid to take risks for the sake of innovation, like introducing the V6 EcoBoost engine or switching to aluminum bodies to keep the F-150 fresh and ahead of the competition.
Ford's revived Bronco is closer than ever to catching its biggest rival, the Jeep Wrangler, after a 34% increase and 146,000 units sold. The new Bronco dropped in 2021 as an off-road capable SUV available in two or four-door configurations. It's marketed as a rugged outdoor vehicle, but still includes up-to-date tech features and safety equipment and has capable on-road manners. Owners seem to agree, too. "Fun to drive, manual transmission is fantastic, 2.3L engine has plenty of power, locking differentials are probably the best-in-class," said one Reddit user. "Easily my favorite vehicle I've personally owned."
Honda had its best year since 2021
Honda makes durable and efficient cars, while its Acura luxury and performance division sells premium sedans and SUVs. 2025 was Honda's best year since 2021, with a total of 1.43 million vehicles sold, and a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. Its performance is impressive considering it only has a single pickup in its lineup and still pushes sedans, like the Civic and Accord.
The latest CR-V was Honda's most popular car with sales of over 400,000 in 2025. It's also the second best-selling SUV in the U.S. and the fourth best-selling car overall. This SUV isn't the most stylish or tech-heavy, but instead keeps things simple, offering practical features like fuel economy, reliability and long-term durability. Honda's sedans also did solid numbers in 2025, with the Civic hitting 238,661 units, and the Accord managing 150,196 sales. These sedans remain popular because they have lower starting prices and better fuel economy than SUVS with similar specs. For now, Honda seems committed to sedans, giving buyers some reassurance that the cars they buy will have future support.
Stellantis had a mixed year
Formed in 2021 through the merger of the Fiat Chrysler and PSA groups, Stellantis owns 14 car brands, seven of which are sold in the U.S. Despite that huge number of brands, 2024 was a dismal year for Stellantis with a 17% sales decline. 2025 wasn't much better, with a further 3% decrease and 1.26 million sales across its brands.
Despite that decline, the Jeep Wrangler was a strong performer, selling 167,322 units. Few rivals can match its iconic off-roader status, and it's one of the only cars you can take on extreme adventures without stressing about it getting damaged. The removable doors and roof add to its appeal and create a sense of freedom for drivers and passengers. MotorTrend calls it "the Porsche 911 of off-road vehicles," pointing out that "the Wrangler benefits from decades of evolutionary development that earned it the legendary status it enjoys today."
Dodge's Durango also ended 2025 with its best quarter of the year, and a 34% increase over Q3 sales. It was the highlight of Dodge's 2025 lineup and the only model featuring the ever-popular Hemi V8, which once defined the brand. 2026 looks to be a better year for Dodge as it returns to its roots with two and four-door Chargers equipped with 3.0L twin-turbo engines.