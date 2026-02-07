The Top 5 Car Brands People Bought The Most In 2025

The U.S. is one of the world's largest car markets and home to legendary car brands, like General Motors and Ford, which contributed to a bumper year in 2025. These brands, and others, like Toyota and Honda, beat expectations and sold around 16.2 million vehicles, despite challenges like increased prices and unpredictable tariffs. It was a 2.4% increase from 2024, and the best results in the last six years.

So which cars are most popular in the land of the free? It's no surprise that trucks and SUVs make up the lion's share of sales. Pickups have always been an American staple and usually top the best-sellers list. SUVs have seen steady growth worldwide and accounted for 54% of all vehicle sales in 2024. The future of EVs looks uncertain after the government scrapped federal tax credits, and buyers are now moving to hybrids to save on fuel costs without worrying about range anxiety. Despite worries over increased costs and the future of EVs, these five brands sold incredibly well in 2025.