This Cool $50 Amazon Find Can Turn A Room Into Your Own Pixel Art Gallery

Finding a deal on a useful product through Amazon is pretty rad, but finding something that's not only useful but also looks incredibly cool is slightly more challenging. We managed to find a neat little device that can give any room an aesthetic boost, and it's got solid functionality, as well.

The Divoom TimeBox Evo Pixel Art Bluetooth Speaker is a colorful little box that offers a number of different design options for livening up a room, and it also serves as a handy Bluetooth speaker. Along with it currently being on sale for a sizable discount, customers also give the device high praise and even Amazon gives the product its blessing. While you will need the company's proprietary app on your iPhone or Android device to really get things going, there's enough cool audio and visual features packed into this speaker to make it worth snagging.

There are a number of tech items and gadgets that you should think twice about before buying from Amazon, but with the notable discount, customer reviews, and even Amazon's approval, this Bluetooth speaker is definitely worth considering for those who can use a bit of color in a room. There are also cute gadgets available on Amazon if you're looking for some additional items that can add some color or adorableness to your life.