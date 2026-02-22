This Cool $50 Amazon Find Can Turn A Room Into Your Own Pixel Art Gallery
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Finding a deal on a useful product through Amazon is pretty rad, but finding something that's not only useful but also looks incredibly cool is slightly more challenging. We managed to find a neat little device that can give any room an aesthetic boost, and it's got solid functionality, as well.
The Divoom TimeBox Evo Pixel Art Bluetooth Speaker is a colorful little box that offers a number of different design options for livening up a room, and it also serves as a handy Bluetooth speaker. Along with it currently being on sale for a sizable discount, customers also give the device high praise and even Amazon gives the product its blessing. While you will need the company's proprietary app on your iPhone or Android device to really get things going, there's enough cool audio and visual features packed into this speaker to make it worth snagging.
There are a number of tech items and gadgets that you should think twice about before buying from Amazon, but with the notable discount, customer reviews, and even Amazon's approval, this Bluetooth speaker is definitely worth considering for those who can use a bit of color in a room. There are also cute gadgets available on Amazon if you're looking for some additional items that can add some color or adorableness to your life.
Save 28% on this pixellated Bluetooth speaker
For those that keep things colorful, the Divoom TimeBox Evo Pixel Art Bluetooth Speaker is currently available for $49.99, shaving 28% off the typical $69.90 Amazon price. We're partial to Divoom, as its Timesframe picture frame is an item we thought to be a pretty cool new gadget that users will want for their desk, and the company's Bluetooth speaker has enough features to make this one worth considering.
The Divoom Timebox Evo features a 16 x 16 array of LEDs with 256 RGB colors that are fully programmable. Along with creating your own designs, the device also houses 9 visual features, including message notifications, smart alarm, music visualizer, and more. Folks can access community-created designs and additional features through the iPhone/Android app, and users can also set animations to specific functions. Additionally, the Timebox Evo includes a 6-watt speaker with a 2000 KHz frequency response, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 3.5mm audio cable alongside a USB-C cable.
Maintaining a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with over 3,530 reviews, the Divoom Timebox Evo is also an Amazon's Choice item for its high rating and price. Looking at reviews, users appreciate the item for its customization options, sound quality, and solid battery life. However, reviews do note that you need the Divoom app to expand the device beyond being a Bluetooth speaker, and the app itself can be substandard. Even so, it can make a great gift for a remote worker looking for something to upgrade their desk.