This Tesla Model Y Juniper Feature Could Get You Pulled Over

The bottom line is Tesla would not be able to sell the Model Y Juniper in the U.S. unless its design meets the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 108. This regulation covers the photometric and visibility requirements (including color, intensity, and mounting) for lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment.

According to Tesla engineer Lars Moravy, while there are federal requirements for rear lights, the manufacturer's new design meets this standard because "the regulation is how much lumens come off the surface, but it never defines what kind of surface that has to be."

FMVSS No.108's requirements are pretty thorough, but the Standard specifies that a passenger car's taillights should be "steady burning" red, and activate when the vehicle's headlamps or parking lamps are activated. The minimum and maximum candela (not lumen) requirements for the light intensity of taillights are slightly more complex, as they differ by angle. For example, at an 80 degree outboard corner point, a vehicle's taillight should reach a 0.5 minimum luminous intensity.

Tesla will have had to perform goniophotometer tests (used to measure light intensity) to ensure the electric SUV design complies with the luminous intensity requirements for these angles in order to sell the model in the U.S. — though other countries may have different requirements and regulations.