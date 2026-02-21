Did Spare Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 10

Season 10 of "Shark Tank," which aired in 2018, showcased an entrepreneur who sought to change the future of ATMs. The product was known as Spare, a mobile ATM app that allows users to get cash from any associated business, bypassing the ATM altogether. The product was pitched by D'Ontra Hughes. Though the app generated interest from the panel of potential investors on the show, and a deal was agreed to, it seems to have never closed after the show. Spare appears to still be in business with an online presence; however, the app itself is missing from Apple and Android stores.

Spare works by directing users via GPS to a store within its network. Theoretically, any business willing to partner with Spare can be in this network, with the benefits of drawing more people to it and potentially purchasing products. Spare also pays money to these businesses. Once arriving at one such location, the user can then have a cashier give them the cash they took out virtually from their bank account.

The idea certainly sells itself as a product of convenience for the people using it, and it comes across as more logical than the Ionic Ear in Season 1, which disturbed the judges. Even though the deal did not go through the post-show due diligence period, Spare still maintains a business website to help propel it forward.