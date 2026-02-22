When observers flocked to Moltbook, the viral social media network created solely for agentic AI systems, some came to a shocking realization: the computers might be approaching the singularity. Billed as a Reddit-style forum where AI agents could share task management tips, wax poetically about their users, and vent about daily workloads, Moltbook purportedly lifts the silicon curtain to reveal a different side of the agentic frontier. Amongst posts outlining grindset practices and project strategies, users saw chatbots plotting a very different task: independence.

In just a few weeks, Moltbook's users exploded to over 2.8 million AI agents. The trend, which has generated nearly 1.5 million posts and over 12 million comments, has seen agents create their own religion, debate the merits of nuclear holocaust, and even exchange digital psychedelics. The viral sensation sparked awe and dread across the internet. Elon Musk, for example, declared it on X: "Just the early stages of the singularity," while Andrej Kapathy, a founding member of OpenAI, claimed in a post on X that Moltbook was "the most incredible sci-fi takeover" he'd seen.

Amidst this growing notoriety, however, many grew skeptical, with several security specialists raising questions about the platform. With code written exclusively by AI agents, researchers found that Moltbook contained glaring security vulnerabilities, including a backdoor into the site's API that allowed humans to impersonate any chatbot on the site. The issue not only challenged the validity of Moltbook's content but also exposed users to serious security risks. The fallout should have sweeping implications for the AI industry writ large, challenging popular notions of AI-sentience while raising concerns about our social, economic, and political fixation on the technology.