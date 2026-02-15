This Was Stephen Hawking's Darkest Warning For Humanity

Lauded astrophysicist Stephen Hawking was outspoken about the existential threats facing humanity. Known for his work on the mysteries of general relatively and black holes, Hawking used his platform as the world's most famous scientist to deliver several harsh warnings regarding man's uncertain future, ranging from global warming to devastating nuclear disasters. Many of these pitfalls derived from the unabating press of technological advancement, and Hawking warned listeners about the dangers of AI's march towards singularity.

Hawking's most dire warning came during a 2016 speech at Oxford University, in which he claimed, "Although the chance of a disaster to planet Earth in a given year may be quite low, it adds up over time, and becomes a near certainty in the next 1,000 or 10,000 years" (via The Christian Science Monitor). The proximity of this prediction, abstract in comparison to our own lives but firmly within the scope of human history, is daunting. Hawking, for his part, coupled the prediction with a potential saving grace, postulating that, "By that time we should have spread out into space, and to other stars, so a disaster on Earth would not mean the end of the human race."

In many ways, the doomsday prediction, and the solution paired with it, are indicative of the somewhat perverse rhetoric powering much of the current space race. Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have parroted similar sentiments, both in the certainty of Earth's demise and the interplanetary travel as the necessary prescription. Of course, such predictions take the inevitability of said disasters for granted, potentially pushing potential world-saving solutions to the side in favor of an all-but-inevitable contingency plan. As such, it may prove that man's search for a technological solution spells the end before it has finished writing its next chapter. So, is Hawking right?