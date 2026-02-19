Toyota Is Finally Getting iPhone Car Key Support (But There's A Catch)

Almost six years after its initial release, the iPhone's Car Key feature continues to get traction among carmakers, as Toyota seems to be rolling out support for its latest 2026 Toyota RAV4 vehicles. First spotted by a Redditor Healthy_Block3036 and then shared by MacRumors, Toyota is finally joining a list of other automakers that also support this feature, including Audi, BMW, Hyundai, KIA, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and more recently, Rivian. While Toyota hasn't addressed which vehicles will support the Car Key feature, it seems the carmaker might start with its latest vehicles first.

Regardless, there's a catch with how Toyota customers can benefit from the new feature — the brand is putting the Car Key feature behind a paywall. Those who wish to use the feature will have to subscribe to Toyota's Remote Connect service, which costs $15 per month. While a Remote Connect trial is offered for a year when customers purchase a new vehicle, they'll eventually have to pay to use the service. The subscription offers the ability to remotely start/stop the engine, lock/unlock doors, turn on the A/C and headlights, check status alerts, etc., and even view the vehicle's last parked location.