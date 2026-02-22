3 Wi-Fi Extenders Worth Buying (And 2 To Avoid), According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Consumer Reports is a trusted source of buying advice for all manner of tech, from high-end hardware to Wi-Fi extenders and everything in between. If you're looking for the right Wi-Fi extender to improve your home network, you can rely on CR's thorough testing and in-depth reviews to steer you toward exactly the right product while guiding you away from what might just be a waste of money.

Keep in mind that the main purpose of a Wi-Fi extender is to specifically boost signal range and eliminate dead zones; if you're dealing with slow internet, there are better ways to improve Wi-Fi speeds around the house. An extender is a supplemental device that picks up the signal from your main router and rebroadcasts it. The best ones will maintain strong performance even when you're far from the router.

Netgear and TP-Link dominate the Wi-Fi extender market, but these manufacturers don't create all their products equally. Some are excellent devices that make a real difference in your home network, while others are little more than a waste of an outlet socket. That's why it's important not to simply buy the first extender you see, even if it comes from one of these prominent brands. We scoured Consumer Reports' Wi-Fi extender ratings and delved into their product reviews to narrow down the list to three that are worth buying, and two you should avoid at all costs.