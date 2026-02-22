How Does Amazon's Tech Trade-In System Actually Work?
Electronic trade-in programs are a great way to reduce e-waste while earning some money back. Maybe you have an old Amazon Echo speaker you'd like to get rid of, but it's a hassle to dispose of, and still works fine. In cases like this, look into Amazon's trade-in program where you can earn credit for old electronics. If the device no longer works, Amazon has a recycling program that works similarly, just without receiving credit.
For non-functioning items that are Amazon-branded, the company encourages using its trade-in program before recycling to earn special discounts. This trade-in program lets you swap electronics for digital gift cards. Most Amazon products can be traded in, including Kindles, Fire Sticks, and Fire tablets. Amazon also accepts other company's electronics, such as PlayStation gaming consoles, Samsung smartphones, and Ring security cameras. The only requirement is that the device be in working condition, hold a charge, and be owned by you.
It is also strongly recommended to delete your data, through a factory reset, before sending it off. Moreover, some items are eligible for a rebate on your next qualifying Amazon device purchase. It's a decent opportunity when you're trying to shave costs while upgrading to highly-rated Amazon gadgets worth buying.
How to use Amazon's trade-in program
To use Amazon's tech trade-in program, first check whether your product is eligible. Amazon lists eligible items that can be traded in on its website, along with discount promotions for each category. Trade-in values depend on the device model, make, and condition. For items that show no damage, are still working, can hold a charge, and include accessories (like a charger), the trade-in value increases.
Amazon does have some restrictions: You can only send up to five devices with a maximum total value of $1,800 per trade-in order, and there is a limit of two trade-ins for the same device per calendar quarter. For smartphone exchanges, you can only trade one old phone and purchase one new device per order. After selecting an eligible item, click "Start Trade-in" to answer Amazon's questionnaire. Once complete, Amazon will provide a printable shipping label to send the device in at no cost — though you are responsible for providing the packaging.
Alternatively, you can drop the device off at a participating location where the service provider will determine the value. It takes 10-15 business days to finalize everything, after shipping, at which point you will receive a digital Amazon gift card. In some cases, you'll receive credit immediately after submitting a trade-in request. Discount and rebate values will appear during the Trade-in review step, and you can view the status of your trade-in on the account page.
Other tech trade-in options
Depending on the item, you may wish to compare multiple trade-in programs for the best deal. For example, with a smartphone you might be better off seeking offers from Apple, Samsung, Google, or your cell phone carrier when upgrading a device. Though there are multiple ways to repurpose an old iPhone, Apple does have a trade-in program for older models and other Apple products, while Samsung has a similar process for old smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. With electronics like laptops and cameras, you might consider Best Buy's trade-in program.
Living near a brick-and-mortar Best Buy store means an on-the-spot appraisal, versus waiting up to 15 days for the Amazon program. Costco will also trade you for old electronics, but it partners with a third-party service and the process is managed online. Like Best Buy and Amazon, you earn digital shopping cards for credit using Costco's program. Ultimately, for Amazon-branded products, you are likely better off using the company's trade-in program as you can earn up to a 20% discount on new items.