How Does Amazon's Tech Trade-In System Actually Work?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Electronic trade-in programs are a great way to reduce e-waste while earning some money back. Maybe you have an old Amazon Echo speaker you'd like to get rid of, but it's a hassle to dispose of, and still works fine. In cases like this, look into Amazon's trade-in program where you can earn credit for old electronics. If the device no longer works, Amazon has a recycling program that works similarly, just without receiving credit.

For non-functioning items that are Amazon-branded, the company encourages using its trade-in program before recycling to earn special discounts. This trade-in program lets you swap electronics for digital gift cards. Most Amazon products can be traded in, including Kindles, Fire Sticks, and Fire tablets. Amazon also accepts other company's electronics, such as PlayStation gaming consoles, Samsung smartphones, and Ring security cameras. The only requirement is that the device be in working condition, hold a charge, and be owned by you.

It is also strongly recommended to delete your data, through a factory reset, before sending it off. Moreover, some items are eligible for a rebate on your next qualifying Amazon device purchase. It's a decent opportunity when you're trying to shave costs while upgrading to highly-rated Amazon gadgets worth buying.