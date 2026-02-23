Here's Why Your iPhone Won't Let You Decline Certain Calls

Your iPhone sometimes shows an option to decline calls, and in other instances, you only see a "slide to answer" option to pick up calls with no button to reject them. This is one of the worst parts of iOS, and even long-time iPhone users don't know that it's a feature working in their favor. The Accept and Decline options appear only if the iPhone is unlocked. When it's locked, you can only slide to answer.

The simple reason behind this is to prevent accidental inputs, whether it's picking up or declining a call. When your iPhone is locked, it's assumed that you are not actively looking at the display. It could be in your pocket, your bag, or on a table right in front of you.

Now imagine if the Accept and Decline options appeared on the lock screen and your iPhone rang. You could easily tap on one of them while pulling the phone out of your pocket or picking it up from the table. To avoid this, Apple replaced those options on the lock screen with the "slide to answer" option. With the latter, even a few inadvertent taps on the screen won't do any harm. It will neither pick up nor reject the call, but you can still decline calls from the lock screen.