4 Worst iOS Features According To Users

In life, true perfection is often hard to achieve, even if you are a company that has hit a $4 trillion market valuation like Apple. While sales of the iPhone continue to see impressive growth, not everything about the device is going to deliver an absolutely flawless performance. In fact, if you ask the internet, some features are outright terrible.

Searching the endless sea that is the web, some of the worst iOS features according to users include Apple Intelligence & Siri, Image Playground, Freeform, and the Journal app. When it comes to these apps and features, it's not just a matter of many of them offering poor performance, but some of them outright confuse users regarding their purpose.

Of course, just because the internet doesn't like something is no reason to take it as gospel. Though the list below contains the worst of the worst currently available from Apple, that doesn't mean you won't find the good within them. Contrary to popular opinion, features like Apple Intelligence and Journal may have something to offer you. Moreover, depending on your outlook, you may hope Apple gives some of these features better treatment than it currently does.