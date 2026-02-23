Robots Can Now Find And Repair Even The Biggest Potholes

If you drive to work every day, odds are there's a pothole along your commute that's been irking you for months or even years. If road workers can't get around to fixing it, maybe robots will. Robotiz3d is a U.K.-based company that is already using autonomous robots to perform maintenance on actual roadways.

Robotiz3d offers three AI-powered solutions in its ARRES "Robot-as-a-Service" lineup. ARRES Eye detects potholes, ARRES Prevent finds and seals cracks before they become potholes, and the still-in-development ARRES Ultra promises to detect, prevent, and repair potholes in one comprehensive package. In 2024, Robotiz3d deployed the ARRES robots for real-world testing on the roads of Hertfordshire, England, in collaboration with the University of Liverpool and the local County Council.

The United States has yet to initiate any large-scale efforts to deploy test autonomous pothole-repair robots, but certain local jurisdictions have tested the waters. Memphis, Tennessee, collects video footage from cameras mounted on city trucks and uses an AI model to process the video and detect potholes. This AI-powered initiative formally launched in 2025, but by that time, the city had already used the tech to find and repair 1,700 potholes since 2022. Research on the subject of automated pothole detection is also ongoing at Cornell University and other institutions around the globe, which may help to push the technology toward widespread adoption.