Stellantis is an automotive manufacturing company that operates 34 assembly plants and other facilities across the United States. One of those facilities is the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan, where Stellantis is using robots to sort warehouse inventory in just 0.5% of the time it used to take human workers. Previously, staff needed 280 hours to account for all of the inventory in the factory's warehouse division, but a single robot now gets the job done in 90 minutes — approximately 187 times faster.

The robot in question is known as "Dexory V2," an AI-powered machine that uses a combination of cameras, scanners, and LiDAR sensors to take stock of every item stored in the warehouse, including those sitting on shelves 46 feet high. Dexory is an AI-driven robotics company that deploys autonomous robots as a subscription-based service, and Stellantis is one of its major customers.

Dexory asserts that its autonomous tower robots can scan up to 10,000 pallets per hour with 99.9% location accuracy. It's an impressive feat of technology that clearly shows why robots are taking over the human labor industry. The real question is whether Dexory's customers are using these hyper-efficient machines in a way that doesn't compromise the human workforce.