The US Department Of Defense Officially Has A Drone Testing Location

On February 3, 2026, members of the Michigan congressional delegation (via Elissa Slotkin's Senate webpage) announced that the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) had been secured as a Department of Defense-designated drone testing site. Located in northern Michigan, the NADWC is a dedicated training environment with 148,000 acres of maneuverable ground and 17,000 square miles of designated military airspace, making the facility well-suited for testing drones in realistic combat scenarios.

Per the Department of Defense, Secretary Pete Hesgeth was quoted as saying, "We will deliver tens of thousands of small drones to our force in 2026, and hundreds of thousands of them by 2027." In the context of this effort to rapidly take numerous uncrewed aerial systems to the field, a well-equipped site like the NADWC is an intuitive choice for testing the technology. However, the Michigan delegation had its own incentives for pushing the NADWC as the selected site. In 2025, Senator Elissa Slotkin laid out a defense plan that would position Michigan as a leader in defense technology and manufacturing, which would also bring new defense-related jobs to the state.

According to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, the actual drone testing that will take place at the NADWC will entail developing, testing, and employing uncrewed systems "at operational tempo under realistic, all-weather conditions." The NADWC is also equipped with a dedicated sixty-mile-long drone corridor, emerging counter-UAV technologies, and a Beyond-Visual-Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) drone operation system to support the training effort.