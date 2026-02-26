Clint Eastwood Is Unrecognizable In A Classic '50s Sci-Fi Movie

As unimaginable as it sounds to us younger folks, there was a time when Clint Eastwood wasn't a Hollywood icon. "Rawhide" wasn't airing on CBS yet, and Sergio Leone's masterful, genre-defining Spaghetti Westerns (some of which are among the ones you have to watch even if you don't like the genre), like "A Fistful of Dollars" or "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly," were a long way from gracing the silver screen.

But, almost ten years before that, Eastwood was already making moves as an actor. He kicked off his acting career in 1955, getting minuscule and uncredited roles, the first one being a part in the "Creature from the Black Lagoon" sequel, "Revenge of the Creature."

He must've made an impression on its director, Jack Arnold, because Arnold cast him again the same year, in his sci-fi creature-feature, "Tarantula." At 25, Eastwood was playing a jet squadron leader — totally unrecognizable due to the pilot helmet and mask he had to wear — leading the aerial attack against the kaiju monster wreaking havoc on Arizona.