Sony's New Wireless Earbuds Offer More Than Just A Sleek Design
When BGR recently published its long-term review on Apple's AirPods Pro 3, we didn't think we'd be announcing that Sony's newly updated WF-100XM6 wireless earbuds would emerge as a strong competitor, but here we are. The new version of Sony's earbuds improves on its previous iteration in terms of noise cancelling and call capabilities, offers reengineered sound, better Bluetooth connectivity, a more ergonomic design, and Google Gemini's AI. In other words, Sony not only offers earbuds that claim to meet most of the capabilities of AirPods, but it also tackles Apple's currently biggest weakness: The lack of good AI assistant integration.
According to a Sony press release (via PR Newswire), the new WF-100XM6 wireless earbuds have a design that should improve comfort when using them for longer periods. The company was also able to make the earbuds 11% slimmer than their predecessor thanks to a new ventilation structure, which reduces the impact of internal sounds made by your own body during moments of silence or low-volume playback.
Another important update with this version is the new Bluetooth antenna, which is 1.5 times larger than the one available on the previous generation. Sony expects this to improve performance in different scenarios while also improving the range of connectivity from the earbuds and a smartphone or smartwatch. Sony also added Bluetooth LE Audio specs to this product.
Sony claims to offer the best ANC in the market
When Apple released the AirPods Pro 3, it said these earbuds could cancel noise twice as well as the second-generation AirPods Pro. Sony, meanwhile, says the WF-1000XM6 improves noise reduction 25% further than its previous model. Some of the real-life scenarios where users will notice this improvement is in cafés, public transportation, or when taking an Uber. This improvement comes thanks to the new QN3e HD Noise Cancelling Processor, which combines multiple microphones and Sony's algorithm alongside its integrated V2 Processor and an Adaptive Noise Cancelling Optimizer. Besides that, Sony's redesigned earbuds should also do the magic of improving the seal between the earbuds and users' ears.
Sound-wise, Sony's new audio engineering says it brings deeper bass and clean high-frequencies compared to the previous model. The company is also betting on Hi-Res Audio Wireless, which is a standard that provides beyond CD-like quality. As a result, Sony says its earbuds can transmit more data for richer sound reproduction. While Sony can't do lossless audio compression over wireless, this standard is better than Apple's AAC for Bluetooth; theoretically, this means these Sony earbuds could provide better sound quality than Apple's AirPods.
Sony also says it worked with audio engineers that have worked with artists like Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga to offer an even more premium sound in this new iteration of its earbuds. The company also states these earbuds are ideal for making and taking calls, as their microphones, combined with AI, works to can capture the user's voice more reliably and ensure speech sounds clear even in loud environments.
Gemini Live is also an important part of Sony's earbuds
Sony already promises best-in-class sound, up to eight hours of battery life in a single charge, and up to 24 hours with its charging case. However, there's yet another important feature available to these $329 earbuds: Gemini support.
Sony says that with Gemini Live integration, earbud users can start a conversation with Gemini by saying "Hey Gemini." After you give the prompt, it launches Live Mode, which can help you discover more about a landmark, getting something done, or even organize your thoughts. Just as you'd expect from a functional personal assistant, Gemini adapts to your style, so you can interrupt it, rephrase what you just said, and also ask follow-up questions, as if you're talking to a person.
When paired with your phone, Google also lets you take photos, send a screenshot, and more to help you get your task done. Thanks to Sony's improved earbuds speech detection, talking to Gemini should feel effortless. Sony's new WF-1000XM6 wireless earbuds are already available to purchase in Black and Platinum Silver options. These earbuds also have IPX4 waterproof protection and the ability to connect to multiple devices at once.