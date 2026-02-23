Sony's New Wireless Earbuds Offer More Than Just A Sleek Design

When BGR recently published its long-term review on Apple's AirPods Pro 3, we didn't think we'd be announcing that Sony's newly updated WF-100XM6 wireless earbuds would emerge as a strong competitor, but here we are. The new version of Sony's earbuds improves on its previous iteration in terms of noise cancelling and call capabilities, offers reengineered sound, better Bluetooth connectivity, a more ergonomic design, and Google Gemini's AI. In other words, Sony not only offers earbuds that claim to meet most of the capabilities of AirPods, but it also tackles Apple's currently biggest weakness: The lack of good AI assistant integration.

According to a Sony press release (via PR Newswire), the new WF-100XM6 wireless earbuds have a design that should improve comfort when using them for longer periods. The company was also able to make the earbuds 11% slimmer than their predecessor thanks to a new ventilation structure, which reduces the impact of internal sounds made by your own body during moments of silence or low-volume playback.

Another important update with this version is the new Bluetooth antenna, which is 1.5 times larger than the one available on the previous generation. Sony expects this to improve performance in different scenarios while also improving the range of connectivity from the earbuds and a smartphone or smartwatch. Sony also added Bluetooth LE Audio specs to this product.