This Is The Best Android Tablet For Anyone Who Wants To Avoid Google At All Costs

The upside of the Murena Volla Tablet is that it prioritizes privacy. Each device comes with a free account tied to an email address and 1 GB of cloud storage space. The company says on its product pages that "/e/OS is at the core of our privacy by design ecosystem," explaining that the operating system will not track users. "We don't scan your data in your phone or in your cloud space, and we don't track your location hundred times a day or collect what you're doing with your apps." The operating system will feature open-source apps instead of the Google defaults you might find on a traditional Android tablet, including email, maps, camera, browser, and other apps.

Murena also has its own app directory, which appears to be similar to an app store like Google Play, where users can download other apps. It's unclear how large the repository is, but Murena notes users have access to "almost all Android apps." What's great about Android is that users can sideload apps, which means that even without a Google Play Store present, you may still find all of the apps you need. The problem with sideloading apps, however, is that you're more exposed to malicious attacks. The Google Play Store has an extensive malware-scanning system that you won't have access to when sideloading.

Murena says on its website that its app directory will show whether apps protect user data via a privacy rating. The tablet also supports a feature called "microG" that allows apps that need Google services to work on the tablet without sending data to Google. As for in-app purchases, the company doesn't support the functionality as of this writing.