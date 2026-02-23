This Handy Computer Gadget Will Speed Up Your Daily Tasks

While macro pads are especially popular with streamers, video editors, and gamers, they can be a boon for just about anyone's workflow. Being able to call upon your most used apps or tasks with the push of a button, fully customizable to your workflows, is a productivity game-changer. If you find yourself constantly working with a particular application, closing or minimizing it to do other tasks, you could set a macro button to bring it up.

You could also simplify common keyboard combinations. For example, to copy and paste, you'd normally press Ctrl+C and then Ctrl+V, but you could program a macro pad button to do both of those at once. Macro pads can fully automate repetitive tasks that you can call on with a single press, which would significantly enhance your daily workflows. Instead of mashing a series of buttons or hotkeys in order, you can program them to all work at once, going off at a single time. Create macros for character abilities in games, tasks you regularly carry out, opening apps or documents, you name it.

If you're feeling resourceful, you can make your own macro pad with full guides on Instructables. Ultimately, however, it's one of the best ways to save time throughout your day, and if you use them regularly, that time could really add up. There are even some mice that include programmable macro buttons to do similar actions, like the Logitech MX Master 4, which is one of the coolest new gadgets you'll want for your desk, in office or at home. Realistically, most people could benefit from having a macro pad — they're the polar opposite of those popular USB gadgets that are a waste of money.