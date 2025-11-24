5 Popular USB Gadgets That Are A Waste Of Your Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just because you can doesn't mean that you should — especially when it comes to some of the USB gadgets on the market. Back when the universal serial bus (USB) protocol was created, its inventor could never have imagined the number of uses one small port would allow for. From keyboards and mice to smartphones and portable hard drives, the humble USB port has helped usher in a true plug-and-play world.

But with every important USB device, there are dozens that make little sense. There are tools and devices that don't benefit from this connectivity, and still others that leave you scratching your head as to why they even exist. How many people out there can remember the MSN i-Buddy, a USB device that flapped its wings and lit up whenever you got a message on MSN Messenger?

Some USB gadgets may have been nothing more than fads in the early days of the protocol. Others simply act as a way to separate you from your money. From silicone keyboards that make your typing experience worse to mini fridges that work poorly and cost more energy to run than traditional models, there are way too many devices that people keep buying — but really shouldn't.