5 Popular USB Gadgets That Are A Waste Of Your Money
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Just because you can doesn't mean that you should — especially when it comes to some of the USB gadgets on the market. Back when the universal serial bus (USB) protocol was created, its inventor could never have imagined the number of uses one small port would allow for. From keyboards and mice to smartphones and portable hard drives, the humble USB port has helped usher in a true plug-and-play world.
But with every important USB device, there are dozens that make little sense. There are tools and devices that don't benefit from this connectivity, and still others that leave you scratching your head as to why they even exist. How many people out there can remember the MSN i-Buddy, a USB device that flapped its wings and lit up whenever you got a message on MSN Messenger?
Some USB gadgets may have been nothing more than fads in the early days of the protocol. Others simply act as a way to separate you from your money. From silicone keyboards that make your typing experience worse to mini fridges that work poorly and cost more energy to run than traditional models, there are way too many devices that people keep buying — but really shouldn't.
Portable blenders
There are certain tools that require a fair bit of power to run at peak efficiency. Something like a standard blender, for example, can use anywhere between 300 and 1500 watts to blend food. But though the idea of a portable USB-powered blender sounds like a simple one, the reality isn't quite so simple. You can find these cheap portable devices on Amazon from companies you've probably never heard of, and one thing that is consistent among them is their poor user reviews.
Many of these products suffer from poor build quality, faulty batteries, and underpowered motors that make them more akin to drink mixers than blenders. Users of this Linsar model noted that the device struggled to hold a charge (even after being plugged in all day) and stopped working at random. One customer also said the power button acted inconsistently.
If you're making powdered drink mixes for your lunch or at the gym, a portable USB blender might sound like a good idea. But then you realize that simply shaking a water bottle or using a spoon works just as well, if not better. Now you're left with a blender that you'll use a handful of times before shoving it to the back of the highest cabinet you have.
Mini fridges
If you love wasting money and electricity, then a portable USB mini fridge might be for you. Amazon is awash with mini fridges that claim to keep your items cool (usually soda or makeup) and always within arm's reach. But most of these devices aren't exactly what they claim to be. These USB-powered boxes aren't fridges in the traditional sense at all — they lack any sort of compressor or refrigeration cycle.
The devices instead function through thermoelectric cooling, a process that works by passing a current through two junctions. This process triggers a temperature difference — one junction becomes cooler and the other hotter. It's a fun little reaction used in just about all the cheap USB-powered fridges you can find online, but one that is terribly inefficient when used with poorly designed materials.
These cheap fridges often don't work very well at all. A mini-USB fridge will slightly chill whatever you have inside, but don't expect an ice-cold drink to come out of one of these devices. Not only that, but the temperature of these devices often fluctuates based on ambient temperature. And you might be shocked to learn that YouTuber Technology Connections found that one thermoelectric mini fridge required more energy to function than a standard fridge (though this model was not USB powered).
Foldable silicone keyboards
The importance of a good keyboard cannot be overstated — a good model can make your workflow, gaming, and schoolwork easier and more enjoyable. There are all types of designs on the market today, from cheap membrane units that you might see in a school or work setting to mechanical keyboards for gamers and more serious typists. You can also purchase custom keyboards built for specific situations, such as one-handed half keyboards for gaming, large-print keyboards for the sight impaired, and keyboards in non-traditional formats for very specific kinds of typists. And then there are the more novelty keyboards that claim to offer some unique benefit but only serve to make the typing experience even worse.
One of these weird types of keyboards is the all-silicone keyboard that you can roll up for storage. The idea makes some sense, as a traditional keyboard is a fairly large peripheral to take with you. And there is some benefit to an all-silicone design in workplaces that are susceptible to dust, debris, or other particulates. But for most people, the negatives of a silicone keyboard outweigh its benefits. Reviewers of this Sungwoo model noted that it can break easily and said some keys require different amounts of pressure to register on screen.
Paper shredders
In this day and age, keeping yourself safe from the growing dangers of identity theft is vital. A paper shredder is an effective and secure way to dispose of sensitive documents such as old business records, paperwork with personal information, junk mail, and more. In fact, even Amazon sells its own highly reviewed Basics-branded paper shredder.
But maybe you don't need a large unit that takes up a lot of space in your small office. Maybe you don't have enough sensitive documents that need shredding on a regular basis. The idea of a small paper shredder that can sit comfortably on your desk might even sound like a great idea. Unfortunately, the reality is that it's likely more of a waste of time and money, and you'd be better served ripping paper up with your bare hands or using some scissors.
This little USB paper shredder from Yipgou appears to be sold by several companies under various names, but they all seem to work the same — not very well. User reviews on Amazon are rife with problems, such as not being powerful enough to shred a single check, regularly clogging up, and being too small for most items. Avoid this one, and probably the rest, too.
Washing machines
The idea of a portable washing machine is an intriguing one. Being able to wash your clothes in an RV or small living space could be a game changer for many people. And if you head over to an online retailer like Amazon, you'll find larger portable washing machines that can fit in a bathtub as well as smaller, collapsible bucket models.
These can work for smaller loads of intimates, delicates, and baby clothing that require certain wash conditions. The problem with the puck-like mini washing machines is that they simply don't work well. Agitating the water is possible, but their small size simply doesn't have the cleaning power to handle a sink or bucket full of clothes. Do yourself a favor and stay away from these USB washing machines, as a little manual labor in a sink or bucket will beat them every single time, and you'll save money in the process.