Don't Make These Mistakes After Updating Your Android Phone

Updating your mobile device or Android phone regularly comes with the territory. It doesn't matter what brand of phone you have; software updates are a definitive part of the experience and something you should never avoid on Android. You'll want to update the system software as soon as possible, too, because those software packages include important bug fixes and security enhancements that make your phone safer. They might also introduce new features or interface improvements, meaning it's worth keeping up with them — ultimately, they should make your phone better and more responsive. There are a lot of new, excellent features added to Android with each major revision.

While updating your device is fairly intuitive, sometimes the process is more complex. Most phones won't prompt you to follow these extra steps either, and they may not show up as recommendations from experts in forums or online unless people note they're having problems after an update. For example, it's always good to review your device settings after a major update because new options may have been added and old options may have changed or been adjusted. In some cases, important settings may have reset, such as those to do with your mobile data preferences and background downloads. Google was even involved in a class action lawsuit for abusing this feature or a particular toggle.

When all is said and done, if you updated your device or are planning to, you might want to avoid making these mistakes afterwards.