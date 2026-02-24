How Long Do Amazon Fire TV Sticks Typically Last?

Your Amazon Fire TV Stick has a variable lifespan. Some Fire TV Sticks last five years, while others could last up to ten years. The longevity depends on the software and hardware. Old Amazon Fire TV Sticks have weaker processors and sometimes unsupported software. But how old is too old?

When your streaming stick is nearing the end of its lifespan, the installed software stops working, or you experience technical hiccups such as freezing, application crashing, or update errors. Plus, there's a chance your Fire TV Stick's firmware could stop receiving updates, as Amazon normally guarantees at least four years of software security support.

Amazon Fire TV Sticks are a bit niche, but upgrading one is much cheaper than buying a new Fire TV if your TV OS has aged poorly. However, knowing when your streaming device is ready to kick the bucket can help with budgeting. Even if you pick up the latest Fire TV Stick, you're still spending well under $80. Keep in mind that even if you're gaining some savings compared to buying a new Fire TV, you'll still want to know how long they last and if it's worth shelling out extra for the newest model.