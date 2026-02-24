Why There's Simply No Need For The Cheapest Android Tablets Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you need more screen real estate than what a standard Android smartphone provides, a tablet is an obvious alternative. While they're not as portable as phones, Android tablets have their own importance. Due to their larger footprint, they give you a bigger screen for playing your favorite games, reading, or, for students, keeping up with online classes. But just like Android smartphones, the market has different options at different price points.

You can find entry-level models extremely cheap, but there are more premium options available. And as such, it might be tempting to grab a brand-new, cheap Android tablet from Amazon or Best Buy if you have less cash. But just because your budget is tight and cheap options exist, it doesn't mean that you should automatically settle for them. As the saying goes, you get what you pay for, and for the cheapest Android tablets, that couldn't be truer.

These Android tablets commonly come with a barrage of issues, such as poor software support and security issues. It's so bad that in the grand scheme of things, there's no point in buying a cheap Android tablet. You're better off considering alternatives before wasting your money on cheap, off-brand Android tablets that are going for less than $150 or even $100, but will disappoint you not long after unboxing.