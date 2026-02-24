Why There's Simply No Need For The Cheapest Android Tablets Anymore
When you need more screen real estate than what a standard Android smartphone provides, a tablet is an obvious alternative. While they're not as portable as phones, Android tablets have their own importance. Due to their larger footprint, they give you a bigger screen for playing your favorite games, reading, or, for students, keeping up with online classes. But just like Android smartphones, the market has different options at different price points.
You can find entry-level models extremely cheap, but there are more premium options available. And as such, it might be tempting to grab a brand-new, cheap Android tablet from Amazon or Best Buy if you have less cash. But just because your budget is tight and cheap options exist, it doesn't mean that you should automatically settle for them. As the saying goes, you get what you pay for, and for the cheapest Android tablets, that couldn't be truer.
These Android tablets commonly come with a barrage of issues, such as poor software support and security issues. It's so bad that in the grand scheme of things, there's no point in buying a cheap Android tablet. You're better off considering alternatives before wasting your money on cheap, off-brand Android tablets that are going for less than $150 or even $100, but will disappoint you not long after unboxing.
The hidden cost of cheap Android tablets
Cheap Android tablets come with disadvantages. Because companies that make these devices need to cut costs as much as possible in order to sell the tablets cheaply, some for as low as $50, the result is that you're getting a device that's inferior in various ways. One major issue with cheap Android tablets is security. For example, cybersecurity firm Kaspersky recently discovered malware, which it named Keenadu, integrated into the firmware of some Android tablets.
According to the team, the malware was a "fully functional backdoor" through which attackers could gain unlimited control of a device, including installing APKs and granting necessary permissions. These types of malware are hard to detect and remove, and a 2023 blog post from Kaspersky says that even if the cheapest tablets might not have malware pre-installed, they're more vulnerable to security issues than models from well-known manufacturers. Part of the reason why they're more vulnerable is that these unknown brands usually use older versions of Android and are either slow to update their devices or never provide updates.
Another catch with cheap tablets is that they typically come with many preinstalled apps, some of which can't be uninstalled easily. These devices might also show you ads, as the manufacturer tries to further maximize profits. They also use low-quality components, which impact the day-to-day use of the tablet with issues like sluggish performance.
Smarter alternatives that don't break the bank
We've made a case for why cheap Android tablets are a waste of money. But while it would be perfect if every company improved the quality of entry-level tablets, with better quality hardware, better software support, and more stringent security measures, all we can do is wish, since we have no control over that. Saving a bit more money to have enough to snag the best Android tablets is an option. However, it might not be for you if you need a new tablet right now, and don't have enough cash to get one from established brands.
The answer is to buy used or refurbished tablets from reputable brands on the market, such as Samsung, Google, and Lenovo. Buying used tech can save you a good amount of cash, as they're typically discounted. Don't confuse the terms used and refurbished, as they have different meanings. Devices categorized as used or secondhand are sold as-is, like when you buy from someone else. Secondhand ones are typically cheaper than refurbished ones and don't come with any warranty. Refurbished tablets might be given a slight makeover (like replacing the battery or any other damaged or worn-out components) to ensure they're in stellar condition.
You can find refurbished tablets on mainstream e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Secondhand tablets can be found on marketplaces like eBay, Back Market, Gazelle, and Swappa. But since you won't be buying a brand new device, you should exercise the same caution you would when buying a used or refurbished Android phone. If you're against buying used or refurbished tech, then you should consider these recommended cheaper Android tablets.