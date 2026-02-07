What Is The Point Of An Android Tablet If You Buy A Smartphone?

A tablet's larger size is its biggest and most obvious advantage, and the significance can't be overstated. They have larger screen sizes, and upmarket tablets like the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Apple iPad Pro, and Lenovo Tab+ will also have four or more speakers compared to two found on the best phones.

The combination of a larger screen and more speakers creates better immersion, making tablets superior for entertainment. They're better for streaming movies, shows, and YouTube channels because the visuals are clearer on the larger display, and the sound packs more of a punch. It's the same with games; the graphics and colors come to life with more screen real estate. Touch controls can also be more user-friendly because they aren't as cramped as they are on a smartphone.

Simpler recreational tasks, like web browsing or running e-book apps, are also better on a bigger screen. You scroll less to view more, and the larger text is easier on the eye and more comfortable to read. Embedded images and videos are more eye-catching and stand out more compared to smaller phone screens.