Your Blu-Ray Player Is Probably Using The Wrong HDMI Cable - Here's Why

If the HDMI cable you are using is a few years old, there's a good chance that it wasn't designed for modern 4K Blu-ray players. The simplest trick is to check what's written on the cable. If the cable reads just "Standard Speed," it might be the bottleneck in your setup. It's recommended to get an HDMI cable labeled "High Speed" or "Ultra High Speed" for the best visuals and audio, given your TV and Blu-ray player are capable.

Apart from the visual cues, you can check the cable's specifications, either on the manufacturer's website or its packaging. The cable should support 4K@60Hz and a transmission bandwidth of 18 Gbps. That's more than enough. Anything beyond this is overkill. For instance, a 48 Gbps Ultra High Speed HDMI cable is better suited for 4K at 120Hz or advanced HDMI 2.1 features, not your Blu-ray player.

Lastly, the length of your HDMI cable can contribute to quality loss. Longer cables, say around 25 ft, can affect the signal strength from the Blu-ray player to the TV if they are not high quality. So if you do need longer cables or have to run them through walls, go with ones that are in-wall rated. For even longer distances, you have fiber optic HDMI cables that significantly minimize signal losses. But you most likely won't need these in a home setup. When it comes to the cable's length, the idea is simple: the shorter the better.