3 Amazon HDMI Cables To Buy And 2 To Skip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are two main differences when it comes to HDMI cables. There are 4K cables, and then there are 8K cables, and for most people, you're really only going to need a 4K cable unless you're playing games at 4K and 120 Hz or actually own an 8K screen. Of course, even with 4K cables, there are different bandwidths to choose from, like 10.2 Gbps, which limits your 4K content to 30 Hz (HDMI 1.4), and 18 Gbps, which is faster and supports 60 Hz at 4K (HDMI 2.0). Then there are the 8K cables that offer 48 Gbps (HDMI 2.1), which can future-proof your HDMI cable needs, but since 8K cables are already under $15, it's probably not worth overthinking.

With so many cables to choose from, it's challenging to know which manufacturers are the most reputable. This is why Amazon's customer review system comes in clutch, with actual user experience shedding light on how well a product like an HDMI cable works and lasts. By combining this firsthand user information with insights from reputable sites, forums, and direct accounts across social media, we get a clearer image of how well a product has been received. Add to that our own expertise on how HDMI gear gets used in the real world, like clever uses for your HDMI ports, and you'll have a broad perspective on which HDMI cables are worth buying and which to skip.