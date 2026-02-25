5 Things You Should Always Plug Into Your TV's HDMI 2.1 Port

To this day, prioritizing the HDMI 2.1 port on a smart TV is important, as not every manufacturer offers several of them on a television. More commonly, customers will find one to two HDMI 2.1 ports on a new TV, but depending on more premium models, up to four ports might be available.

While the HDMI Forum recently introduced the new HDMI 2.2 standard, the current HDMI 2.1 version continues to be the main one users should be looking for, especially to avoid getting a "fake" HDMI 2.1 port. After all, this standard should include high-quality features like 4K/120hz support, variable refresh rate, auto low latency, and 48 Gbps of bandwidth.

However, with the 2.0 standard now discontinued, the HDMI Forum offers partial HDMI 2.1 implementation, which means users looking for an HDMI 2.1-enabled product also need to make sure they're getting Fixed Rate Link support, as this is what ensures all the benefits from the standard. Otherwise, customers will feel like they're just using another HDMI 2.0 port. With that said, these ports are made for those who want to take the most advantage of their peripherals, and connecting a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, the 2022 Apple TV 4K, a 4K UHD Blu-ray player, and an AV receiver are among the best products you could choose to plug in.