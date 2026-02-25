You're Probably Using Laptop Cooling Pads Wrong - Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When your laptop seems to be running too hot, a laptop cooling pad may be the solution. These pads sit under the laptop to help provide better airflow. While it may appear like a quick fix to hot laptop problems, it's not as easy as it seems. You must ensure you buy the right type of cooling pad for your specific laptop, or it could actually block the fans and create more overheating issues.

There are different types of laptop cooling pads to know about to ensure you buy the best one for your needs. After all, overheating is one of the 12 common reasons you could be accidentally ruining your laptop. There are cooling pad types that rely on fans, whether one or multiple, to increase airflow and cool your laptop. There are thermoelectric coolers that use built-in cooling technology, rather than fans. There are also ones that simply elevate your laptop to help with better airflow underneath it.

Which one you decide to purchase depends a lot on your laptop's design and what you use it for. A laptop used for gaming likely needs much more aggressive cooling than one just used minimally for work or internet browsing. Don't buy just any cooling pad; ensuring you get the right one for your specific needs will make all the difference.