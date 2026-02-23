A Christopher Nolan-Approved Cult Classic Comedy Is Blowing Up On HBO Max

We're pretty big fans of director Christopher Nolan around these parts. Not only can we give you a list of our favorite movies directed by him, but we're also rooting for the scientists trying to make his 2010 movie "Inception" a reality. We're a little obsessed, if you can't tell, so we were quite surprised to learn the director is a big fan of a certain goofy action comedy, and it's one that's currently available to stream on HBO Max and elsewhere if you're curious.

Based on sketches from NBC's "Saturday Night Live," 2010's "MacGruber" is a direct parody of the 1985 television series "MacGyver" — a series about a special agent who prefers to use his knowledge of science rather than guns. Though MacGruber may avoid using his brains, and ratings for the film are mixed between audiences and critics, director Christopher Nolan is a huge fan. In fact, the director of "MacGruber," Jorma Taccone, revealed in a 2020 interview for Vanity Fair that the "Inception" director would even quote lines from the movie to actress Anne Hathaway.

After finding out the director was a fan of "MacGruber," Taccone asked Nolan if he would be interested in joining a read-through for Peacock's "MacGruber" TV pilot back in 2020, though the director was unfortunately unable to make it. However, Taccone did share the director's response with Vanity Fair, which stated "Though I can't be there in person to watch you take the first step of your odyssey — know that my spirit soars with you."