Every Apple TV Owner Should Be Using This Visual Setting

So, you're one of those people who love binge-watching before bed. In that case, you already know how annoying it is to turn on your Apple TV in a dark room and get washed in blinding white light. It strains your eyes and makes you uncomfortable real quick, the exact opposite of what was supposed to be a relaxing movie night. The good news is, Apple TV offers a quick solution to this in the form of the built-in Dark Mode. The device is usually already set to Dark Mode out of the box, but if yours isn't, it's incredibly easy to change this Apple TV setting.

All you have to do is open the Settings app. Then, head over to General and select Appearance. From here, you can click on Dark to permanently set the system to Dark Mode, or select Automatic to switch between Light and Dark Mode depending on the time of day — Light during the day and Dark at night. With Dark Mode enabled, you can navigate your Apple TV better without the harsh glare. It's much cozier and calmer, too.