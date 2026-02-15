5 Apple TV Settings You Should Change Immediately

There are things your Apple TV does better than any smart TV — from providing more solid software and stronger privacy to seamlessly integrating with other Apple devices. Apple TV is also incredibly easy to set up out of the box. All you have to do is plug it into your display of choice and go through the on-screen prompts until you're redirected to the home screen. From here, it's just a matter of downloading your streaming apps and signing in as you normally do.

You're free to start binge-watching immediately, but to make your Apple TV work best for you, there are actually a couple of settings you might want to adjust first. These are designed to improve your Apple TV's video quality, operability, and overall user experience. They're all quickly accessible from the Settings app, although some are more hidden than the others. Here are these five Apple TV settings you should consider changing right away.