The World's Smallest Working TV Can Easily Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand

As TVs are getting bigger and bigger, pushing 130 inches or larger, it seems that no one has really asked the opposite question. How minuscule can they get? At least, that was the case before Tiny Circuits' TinyTV series, which is hailed as the world's smallest working TV. The TinyTV Mini, for example, is about the size of a grape and even comes with a fully working mini remote. The TVs come assembled and usable, complete with preloaded videos and content to watch.

What's probably more interesting is the sheer amount of hardware tucked into its miniature frame. Inside the TinyTV is a rechargeable battery, a 15.2 mm display with a 64 x 64 resolution, and a Raspberry Pi RP2040 processor. It also has working physical buttons on the top, including a channel change button, volume control, and on/off switch. It even comes in two colors, classic brown and a clear plastic. You charge it via USB-C, and you can connect it to a computer to watch videos via the wired link, as well.

What it doesn't have is a wireless card, which means it cannot receive media wirelessly or stream it. Presumably you would use the wired USB-C connection or upload content to the TV — it has 8 GB of built-in storage, enough to hold about 40 hours of video content. $60 nets you the TinyTV Mini with its remote, and it's the same price for the upgraded TinyTV 2, which has a slightly larger screen and battery. Of course, as novel as these miniature TVs are, there are smart TVs under $100 that Amazon users swear by, and those are all quite a bit larger than 64 x 64 pixels.