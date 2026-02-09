3 Smart TVs Under $100 Amazon Users Swear By
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Saving money while still receiving a quality product is always a good combination. For televisions, owning a smart TV can help eliminate the need for an external device to access the internet and streaming content. In fact, a smart TV can potentially have you questioning the point of streaming devices in the first place. Luckily, Amazon has a selection of smart TVs under $100, with many offering a fair amount of features for their price.
A good TV can still be had for cheap, and each one on this list has received favorable reviews from actual customers. While you won't find anything with 4K resolution on this list, all of these televisions are 720p in resolution or higher, and each one of them offers many of the features you would expect from a smart TV, including access to streaming apps and media content. If you're able, it may be a good idea to check out the top 10 streaming services worth your money before making a decision on a television.
One of the nice things about a cheaper TV is that they can be good for filling the space in an extra room, while some of these devices get points from customers for being good in an RV or smaller space. Whatever you plan on using them for, each TV on this list also comes with additional ports for peripherals and external devices, so it's worth knowing there are some use cases for your smart TV's USB ports.
Hisense 32-inch Class A4 Series 1080p Smart Fire TV
The Hisense 32-inch Class A4 Series Smart Fire TV is available on Amazon for $97.99, and it utilizes Amazon Fire TV to deliver streaming services and other features one would expect from a smart TV. While this device is Full High Definition, there is also a 720p option for $93.99, should you want to go even lower in price. There's more than one reason why Hisense televisions can be so cheap, but this one is backed by some solid customer reviews.
The 32-inch Hisense Smart Fire TV starts with a 1080p, 60 Hz high-definition LCD screen with a Full Array LED backlight, which the company promises delivers a brighter, sharper picture for media. For sound, the television comes equipped with DTS Virtual:X, which delivers virtual surround sound. Along with Amazon Fire TV, this model also has smart home support, three HDMI inputs, USB, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Amazon Alexa voice assistance.
In addition to carrying the Amazon's Choice nod, the Hisense Smart Fire TV holds a 4.5-star rating with over 929 customer reviews. Users appreciate the overall value of the device, lifelike colors, and solid sound quality. Looking at the negatives, at least one user had a complaint that the TV itself only has one button, which can power it on or off or access some quick settings. For those who like it large, Hisense does sell the biggest smart TV on Amazon, but it's about 200 times more expensive than this one.
Insignia 24-inch F40 Series Full HD Smart Fire TV
Amazon has the Insignia 24-inch F40 Full HD Smart TV available for $79.99, though it can be a lower price due to a sale fairly often. Just like the Hisense, this one also features the Amazon Alexa voice assistant and delivers smart TV features thanks to Amazon Alexa. We can tell you everything you need to know about Insignia as a brand, including who makes them and where they're assembled.
Insignia's 24-inch Smart Fire TV offers 1080p resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate, Amazon Alexa support, and access to a variety of streaming apps. Along with DTS Virtual-X Sound for an immersive, 3D sound experience, this Insignia also supports HDMI ARC to send audio to an AV receiver or compatible soundbar directly through the HDMI port. Speaking of ports, this TV includes two HDMI ports, composite (AV), a USB port, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and coaxial jack for making connections. It also features parental controls that can block content or programming with specific ratings, which can be accessed via a PIN.
Along with receiving the Amazon's Choice emblem, this Insignia also holds a 4.2-star rating with over 3,390 reviews. Users give this one praise for its solid picture quality, quick setup, and navigable remote. However, some users do report issues with the television resetting itself, sometimes periodically — though 82% of customers do rate it 4-stars or higher. Insignia is also one of the most reliable TV brands according to consumer reports, so you are getting a trusted brand name with this one.
Sansui 32-inch VA Series Full HD Frameless Smart TV
If you're not familiar, Sansui is a Japanese company founded in 1947. Originally known for producing premium audio electronics, the company has since expanded into televisions and other consumer products. For a TV priced under $100, the Sansui 32-inch VA Series Full HD Frameless Smart TV is available on Amazon for $99.95, just barely squeezing itself onto this list.
Along with Full HD 1080p resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate, this 32-inch Sansui also has a bezel-less design that the company touts as providing a sleek look, and this TV also features Dolby Vision HDR10 and Dolby Atmos support for its audio and video. For connection, it features three HDMI ports along with two USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for connectivity. This Sansui television also includes LG's webOS for access to a variety of streaming services as well as web browsing.
Rocking a 4.3-star rating with 185 user reviews on Amazon, customers appreciate this smart TV for its lightweight design, easy setup, and solid audio. However, multiple users do report that the included operating system can be a bit slow for their liking. For those who travel, several customers did recommend this television for their RV, thanks to it being lighter in weight. Additionally, we ranked webOS at number two for our list of best major TV OS systems based on user reviews, so you are also gaining access to solid smart TV features.
Methodology
Along with ensuring each television on this list is actually under $100, additional factors also played into our considerations. Just because a product is cheap doesn't mean it gets to skimp on quality, so we ensured that each of these items has a 4-star rating or higher and is based on hundreds, if not thousands, of reviews from actual users.
We also made sure to address some negatives about a device in the interest of keeping things fair. It also helps if the product received an Amazon's Choice seal-of-approval or if it ranked highly on any of the company's top products lists.