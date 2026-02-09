3 Smart TVs Under $100 Amazon Users Swear By

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Saving money while still receiving a quality product is always a good combination. For televisions, owning a smart TV can help eliminate the need for an external device to access the internet and streaming content. In fact, a smart TV can potentially have you questioning the point of streaming devices in the first place. Luckily, Amazon has a selection of smart TVs under $100, with many offering a fair amount of features for their price.

A good TV can still be had for cheap, and each one on this list has received favorable reviews from actual customers. While you won't find anything with 4K resolution on this list, all of these televisions are 720p in resolution or higher, and each one of them offers many of the features you would expect from a smart TV, including access to streaming apps and media content. If you're able, it may be a good idea to check out the top 10 streaming services worth your money before making a decision on a television.

One of the nice things about a cheaper TV is that they can be good for filling the space in an extra room, while some of these devices get points from customers for being good in an RV or smaller space. Whatever you plan on using them for, each TV on this list also comes with additional ports for peripherals and external devices, so it's worth knowing there are some use cases for your smart TV's USB ports.