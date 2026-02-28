Euphoria Wouldn't Exist Without This Wild British Drama Series Full Of Hollywood Stars

Jamie Brittain and Bryan Elsley's teen drama series, "Skins," might have been ahead of its time back in the aughts, or maybe those times weren't as progressive as they should've been when it came to the representation of teenagers on television. Despite primarily targeting a British audience, "Skins" truly felt universal and accessible for a lot of youngsters around the world.

The ensemble cast of "Skins" (featuring future Hollywood stars like Nicholas Hoult, Daniel Kaluuya, Jack O'Connell, Dev Patel, and Kaya Scodelario) was charmingly colorful, fun, and most importantly, relatable for a generation that often felt misunderstood and mistreated. Following the interpersonal lives of these people who were on the brink of adulthood, "Skins" understood how to portray such delicate themes as substance abuse, mental health issues, dysfunctional family dynamics, and sexuality without being didactic or judgmental.

Sure, the show featured a lot of hardcore debauchery that defined most of its characters' everyday lives (after all, they were in sixth form), but it also allowed the viewer to resonate with them and their problems in a profound way, which often brought on a healthy introspection. It's no surprise then that the British program was a trailblazer (winning numerous awards, including two BAFTAs) that ended up influencing a ton of movies and TV shows (including this overlooked British superhero series) that delved into thematically similar subjects. One of those was the 10-episode Israeli miniseries "Euphoria" in 2012, of which Sam Levinson's mega-hit American version with the same name (starring Zendaya, whose upcoming 2026 sci-fi movie needs to be on your radar) is actually based on.