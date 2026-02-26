This $14 Travel Gadget On Amazon Is A 'Must Have' For Long Flights
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are plenty of must-have travel gadgets out there, but this one just might take the cake. That's because there is almost nothing more annoying than being stuck on a long flight without anything fun to do. While many airplanes include in-flight entertainment of some kind, they might not always have things that you want to watch. That's why it's nice to prepare beforehand, and many of the most popular streaming apps will allow you to download movies or even episodes of TV shows to play offline. In fact, offline downloads are one of the best hidden Netflix features people are still missing out on.
This is great for those times you don't have readily available internet access, like on an airplane, and can make it super easy to watch the shows and movies you care about without having to rely on the airplane's in-flight offerings. There's just one big downside to doing this, and that's the fact that you'll need to hold your phone the entire time, which can get extremely tiring.
Sure, you could set it down on the tray that your seat comes with, but you won't be able to have that down during takeoff or landing. And with turbulence on planes reportedly getting worse, it's not a bad idea to prepare a way to set your phone somewhere without relying on having the tray down. Plus, looking at your phone while it lays down flat on the table isn't always going to be comfortable, either. Luckily, there's a cheap gadget that can make watching your favorite movies, shows, and videos on long flights even easier.
Instantly mount your phone almost anywhere
The reason that this cheap little gadget has garnered so much praise on Amazon (it currently has 22,260 global reviews, and 74% of them are 5 stars) is because of how simple it is to use and how affordable it is. At only $14, the Perilogics Universal in Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount gives you a hands-free viewing option that easily pops onto the top of the tray on the back of the airplane's seats. The company also claims you can easily put it to work across several other scenarios, like on a table to video chat with your family or even to record videos. However, many of the reviews specifically focus on how good it is when traveling for long periods of time.
"This mount is a travel essential — simple, affordable, and incredibly useful," one commenter wrote in their Amazon review of the product, even noting that it can easily clamp onto the trays, the pockets in the back of the seat, and even your luggage handle. This makes it a versatile item indeed, allowing you to make the most of your phone's display even if you're stuck in the boarding area, waiting for your plane to land. It also supports full 360-degree turning, allowing you to position the mount in a way that is comfortable for however you want to sit on the plane. So, if you did want to put it on the tray table instead of clamping it to something, then you could.