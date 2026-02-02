6 Hidden Netflix Features You Need To Start Using

If you're paying $17.99 a month for a Netflix subscription (or $7.99 with ads), you really want to make the most out of what you're paying for. Sure, Netflix's main job is to serve up movies and shows, but the streamer has a bunch of features that make the experience more fun, interactive, and convenient.

First of all, make sure you're making the most of Netflix's algorithms. When you've finished watching a show, Netflix will ask you to select whether you liked it, loved it, or if you thought the show was "not for me". If you use these, then you're more likely to see things you're interested in turning up in your recommendations. If there's a show or movie you want to see that Netflix doesn't have, you might not know that you can request that Netflix add it to its catalog. While this probably isn't going to work for a lot of titles where other services hold the licensing rights, it's certainly worth trying — especially in cases where a title is available in one Netflix region and not in another. One social media site for fans of Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun encourages fans to request titles that are on Netflix in Korea but not in other regions.

We've put together a list of more Netflix features that you may want to check out. But first, although this doesn't strictly count as a feature, if you didn't know there was a Netflix shop, you absolutely need to check it out. We had no idea how much we needed a Hellfire Club shirt, a Squid Game dalgona mug, and a Lady Whistledown scented candle.