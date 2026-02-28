4 Ring Camera Alternatives That Are Actually Worth Trying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Video doorbells have become one of the most popular home security upgrades, and for homeowners who value security around the house, they are an essential smart home gadget. Ring has played a large role in the adoption of video doorbells, as its lineup offers multiple price points and feature sets. It has made things like two-way audio, motion detection, and the ability to see your front porch from anywhere via a mobile app standard expectations in a video doorbell. But some Ring owners are returning their cameras, and the Amazon-owned company has also introduced a subscription service that is required to access certain features.

The market has come a long way over the years, and Ring is no longer the only name worth considering when it comes to a video doorbell. Things like local storage, compatibility with popular smart home platforms like Google Home and Apple HomeKit, and access to a camera's full functionality without a monthly subscription are all available among Ring competitors. Several budget-friendly options have emerged as well. Utilizing expert and customer reviews, we've taken a look at them all. So if you're in search of a smart home upgrade, let's explore some Ring camera alternatives worth considering.