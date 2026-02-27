This Innovative Gadget On Amazon Turns Everyday Objects Into Music

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love looking for the best Amazon gadgets under a budget, you'll come across Synth-a-Sette – an interesting piece of musical tech. Inspired to look like a gadget straight out of the '80s, the Synth-a-Sette looks like a couple of exposed circuit boards hiding inside an audio cassette case. In reality, it's an analog synthesizer, meaning it works by generating sound electronically through circuits via tactical controls. It's a miniature version of a synthesizer that allows users or music students to create melodies anywhere they go.

The 13-key monophonic touchpad allows for a lot of musical options thanks to the built-in speaker, especially with the octave button. The all-analog design means there are no microprocessors to mess with and no code that needs to be uploaded to get yourself up and running. Simply pop in two AAA batteries, and you can start making music. The included audio jack also means you can do so quietly while on the go. While the Syth-a-Sette is a fun little music maker, it has one feature that makes it truly special and unique for performers and tinkerers alike.