This Innovative Gadget On Amazon Turns Everyday Objects Into Music
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you love looking for the best Amazon gadgets under a budget, you'll come across Synth-a-Sette – an interesting piece of musical tech. Inspired to look like a gadget straight out of the '80s, the Synth-a-Sette looks like a couple of exposed circuit boards hiding inside an audio cassette case. In reality, it's an analog synthesizer, meaning it works by generating sound electronically through circuits via tactical controls. It's a miniature version of a synthesizer that allows users or music students to create melodies anywhere they go.
The 13-key monophonic touchpad allows for a lot of musical options thanks to the built-in speaker, especially with the octave button. The all-analog design means there are no microprocessors to mess with and no code that needs to be uploaded to get yourself up and running. Simply pop in two AAA batteries, and you can start making music. The included audio jack also means you can do so quietly while on the go. While the Syth-a-Sette is a fun little music maker, it has one feature that makes it truly special and unique for performers and tinkerers alike.
You can invent your own keyboard
The real fun of the Syth-a-Sette is in its ability to allow you to create a musical keyboard out of just about anything you can imagine. Its design features a number of holes on the bottom of each key. By using an alligator clip, you can connect each key to any object you want. As long as the object connected is conductive, touching it will activate and create sound. This opens up a world of possibilities for performers, as you can connect the clips to everyday objects to trigger musical notes. This includes common items like silverware, fruits and vegetables, and even people.
The opportunities to get an audience involved by using a Synth-a-Sette are fantastic. This also applies to non-musical settings like education through STEM learning. The Syth-a-Sette is a fun little device that would be perfect for any music lover in your life. Being able to create music and come up with melodies on the go will surely delight any musician, and the ability to create unique musical instruments will give kids an insight into how sound works. Additionally, if you're looking for even more fun audio gifts, these cheap audiophile gadgets can level up your music experience.