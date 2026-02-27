The F-15's Next Superweapon Is Just Around The Corner

LongShot is being developed to work with the F-15 platform, one of the U.S. Air Force's primary fighter jets. However, DARPA says it plans to make the system platform agnostic, allowing it to be integrated with other fighters and bombers, giving multiple aircraft the opportunity to take advantage of the superweapon's unique features.

The main purpose of the LongShot program is to augment traditional air combat operations, instead of simply replacing them with unmanned fighters. That's because instead of relying solely on drones to do all the work, LongShot will require human pilots to get the weapon, which has recently been designated as X-68A, closer to its target. This means that fighter pilots will still be at risk, though with LongShot involved, the military hopes to limit how much exposure they have to the front lines of combat. Exactly how much the system will rely on artificial intelligence is unclear, though we do know that AI is transforming the military in several ways.

Colonel John Casey, who is the DARPA LongShot program manager, says that "LongShot burns down significant technical risk and presents a viable path for the military services to increase air combat reach and effectiveness from uninhabited, air-launched platforms." It does so by allowing pilots to fire off the unmanned device, then fall back as it takes part in combat, utilizing onboard missiles and other functionality.