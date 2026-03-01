A Peaky Blinders Actor Followed The Hit Series With A Far More Violent British Crime Drama

Back in 2017, fans of "Peaky Blinders" (which will be returning in feature film form this year) had their worlds rocked at the start of season four when Joe Cole's John Shelby was assassinated, thereby clipping a crucial part of the organized crime family tree. Three years later, though, Cole was back in the modern-day world, full of crime and punishment, with a heavy focus on the latter in AMC+'s "Gangs of London."

Now in its third season, "Gangs of London" began in 2020 and kicks off with the death of crime lord Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney), with time for grieving swiftly halted by a hunt for revenge. With a big vacuum left in the Big Smoke, Finn's level-headed son, Sean Wallace (Cole), is hungry to see those responsible brought to justice via brutal and bloody means. Coincidentally, just as this manhunt gets underway, Sean crosses paths with the right man at the wrong time: Elliott Finch (Sope Dirisu), who is secretly an undercover operative trying to infiltrate the Wallace enterprise.

Considering some of the power dynamics in "Peaky Blinders," it almost feels like an up-to-date take on the Shelby family's activities. The difference here is that "Gangs of London" packs more punch and a lot more firepower. This level of brilliantly choreographed barbarity makes a lot more sense considering that the show was created by the director of one of the greatest action movies ever made.