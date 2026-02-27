4 Unique Uses For Your Old Nintendo Wii U

As long as you're comfortable with modding, you can turn your Wii U into the ultimate retro gaming machine using custom firmware. Since Nintendo shut down the eShop on older hardware, you can no longer purchase new titles there. But if you've ever kicked yourself for missing out on any Virtual Console titles, you no longer need to. Installing custom firmware unlocks your Wii U's emulation potential! We recommend referring to a guide before you attempt any mods yourself; Wii U Hacks, for example, provides step-by-step instructions for getting Aroma up and running. For modding purposes, you'll need an SD card that works with your Wii U, but a microSD in an SD adapter will also work.

Once you've modded your console, look for RetroArch as a supported download for your custom firmware. Aroma is one of the newest custom firmware setups, so it's taken some time to properly optimize RetroArch to work with it. But in contrast with the outdated Tiramisu and Haxchi software options, Aroma is a great firmware choice for modern enhancements and modding support. YouTube user FunkyScott47 explains how to install both Aroma and RetroArch on your Wii U. After installing RetroArch, you'll need the system's cores and designated ROMs to get the emulator going.

What sets the Wii U apart from other consoles is its legacy support for Wii and GameCube games. It has the internal hardware to run those titles, meaning you'll also be able to emulate them. The dual-screen mode from TV to GamePad also makes it a delectable choice for running Nintendo DS ROMs. If you only want system-specific emulators, though, you can look into Nintendont for running GameCube games or Not64 for playing Nintendo 64 titles.