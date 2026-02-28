5 Devices You Should Never Plug Into Your Router's USB Port

When you connect a flash drive, HDD, or SSD to the router's USB port, the router may treat it as network-attached storage (NAS), allowing other devices on the network to view and download files stored on the drive. And that's where things get risky.

Unlike a traditional NAS setup, most routers lack advanced encryption standards. This means anyone with access to the network can view or modify data without further checks. Additionally, some routers still rely on outdated communication protocols for file sharing, primarily SMBv1, which is vulnerable to attacks, leaving your files exposed to threat actors. Many routers even run on outdated firmware, which is an added security risk. That's why you should avoid plugging storage drives into the router's USB ports, and if you do, make sure there are no critical files on it.

Other than that, routers aren't designed to handle heavy file transfers or constant read and write operations. So, when you connect storage devices like flash drives, HDDs, or SSDs and start file transfers, your router is suddenly under an increased load. With the limited resources that it has, the router may struggle to route internet traffic. When that happens, you'll find yourself looking for ways to improve Wi-Fi speeds in a hurry.

What about a drive you borrowed from someone? The risks here are even greater. Hackers often rely on USB ports to infect devices with malware and viruses, and unlike a PC, your router won't warn you of this. So, if you don't own the drive or know precisely what's on it, never connect it to your router. You may end up compromising the entire network.