5 Of The Best Uses For Your Computer's Empty USB Ports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chances are that you have one or more Universal Serial Bus (USB) ports on your computer or laptop that are sitting empty and unused. Instead of leaving those powerful ports looking lonely and doing nothing, why not use them to plug in some incredibly cool tech that is designed to make your home and work life a little bit more pleasant.

We are living in an era where it seems like anything and everything comes with a USB connection, even those things that probably shouldn't. Because of this, we can take advantage of the plethora of USB gadgets that exist to do some pretty cool things, many of which you may never have thought to do before with that empty USB port on your machine.

The following list includes some really fun and interesting gadgets that will help with security, expand the capabilities of your PC or laptop, allow you to take a step backward in time, and even gadgets that will make sitting at your desk a much comfier experience, especially as the winter season gets into full swing.