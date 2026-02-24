Google Messages Is Finally Bringing Real-Time Location Sharing To Android

There's no discounting that being able to share real-time location in Google Messages could be game-changing for many Android phone users. That's because it will allow you to check in directly with people right from your messages app, instead of having to navigate to any other service. Currently, Messages only lets you share a static address, which isn't great if you're trying to meet up with a friend who is moving around a good bit, as you'll need to keep sending your location out. But with real-time sharing, that wouldn't be an issue.

According to the teardown, the folks at Android Authority were able to activate the feature on Google Messages version messages.android_20260220_01_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic, allowing them to select the option from the attachment sheet that pops up within the actual conversation in Google Messages. Once selected, they were then able to choose from a few different duration options, including one hour, today, and a custom option.

From other screenshots taken of the process, too, it looks like the location sharing ends automatically after a specific duration, making it easy to share your real-time location with someone without having to go through all the hassle of adding them to your Find Hub setup. It appears to send the user that you share your location with a link to Google Maps, but it does so all within the app, so you don't have to jump around. Unfortunately, we don't have any information on when the feature might finally hit Google Messages, so we'll have to wait for more official details.