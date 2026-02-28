Amazon Customers Call This Smart Water Bottle 'The Best Invention Ever'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Water makes up between 50% and 65% of a person's weight, and is involved in temperature regulation, digestion and nutrient absorption, and waste removal. But many people may not consume the recommended amount of water each day, which is about eight glasses. If you've ever found yourself not drinking enough water, you may want to check out the WaterH Boost Smart Water Bottle. It connects with your smartphone to help monitor your drinking habits.

With an average rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon out of over 1,800 reviews, the Boost Smart Water Bottle is popular with consumers. One reviewer called the WaterH bottle "amazing," saying it's the "best invention ever." Another went on to say that "the reminders to drink are so useful, I'm drinking far more and actually hitting my required amount." Like all the best gadgets and tech worth trying, this smart water bottle has useful features like sending hourly reminders to drink water every hour, and lighting up with a visual cue if you ignore notifications.