Amazon Customers Call This Smart Water Bottle 'The Best Invention Ever'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Water makes up between 50% and 65% of a person's weight, and is involved in temperature regulation, digestion and nutrient absorption, and waste removal. But many people may not consume the recommended amount of water each day, which is about eight glasses. If you've ever found yourself not drinking enough water, you may want to check out the WaterH Boost Smart Water Bottle. It connects with your smartphone to help monitor your drinking habits.
With an average rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon out of over 1,800 reviews, the Boost Smart Water Bottle is popular with consumers. One reviewer called the WaterH bottle "amazing," saying it's the "best invention ever." Another went on to say that "the reminders to drink are so useful, I'm drinking far more and actually hitting my required amount." Like all the best gadgets and tech worth trying, this smart water bottle has useful features like sending hourly reminders to drink water every hour, and lighting up with a visual cue if you ignore notifications.
High-tech features of the WaterH water bottle
Regularly priced at $54.99 for the 32-ounce size, the Boost water bottle is available for 15% off as of this writing. It's made of stainless steel, is BPA free, and the water bottle can cleaned in the dishwasher. Various colors are available and triple-walled vacuum insulation help keep drinks hot or cold. One 5-star review noted that, despite the insulation, the WaterH bottle fits in their car's cup holder.
This high-tech water bottle features a USB-C port for charging and battery life is rated at up to two weeks. The Boost Smart Water Bottle is one of many gadgets that connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, but you will need to download the app that keeps track of your stats and delivers insights. According to WaterH, an AI algorithm monitors your water intake by measuring flow rate and angle of the bottle. The bottle cover folds back 180 degrees and users can set a daily water goal that they can share with friends, making it the perfect tech gift for people who already have everything.