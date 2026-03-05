Robin Williams Had A Rare Computer Monitor That Even Modern Enthusiasts Would Love

Unless you've been living under a rock, the chances are you've heard of the legendary actor and comedian, Robin Williams. He was best known for his roles in movies such as "Mrs. Doubtfire" and his Oscar-winning role in "Good Will Hunting." Alongside his incredible career in film and comedy, Robin Williams was also famously passionate about gaming and all things geeky that went along with his gaming hobby.

While most people knew him for his manic energy and heartfelt performances he brought to the screen, he was also known to have good taste when it came to tech and gaming. That explains why he owned one of the most high-end computer monitors of its time.

Robin Williams didn't just own some run-of-the-mill, off-the-shelf monitor you could pick up at the local electronics store. It was a professional-grade, ultra-wide behemoth that only the most dedicated tech-enthusiasts owned: the Sony Trinitron GDM-FW900.