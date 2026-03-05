Robin Williams Had A Rare Computer Monitor That Even Modern Enthusiasts Would Love
Unless you've been living under a rock, the chances are you've heard of the legendary actor and comedian, Robin Williams. He was best known for his roles in movies such as "Mrs. Doubtfire" and his Oscar-winning role in "Good Will Hunting." Alongside his incredible career in film and comedy, Robin Williams was also famously passionate about gaming and all things geeky that went along with his gaming hobby.
While most people knew him for his manic energy and heartfelt performances he brought to the screen, he was also known to have good taste when it came to tech and gaming. That explains why he owned one of the most high-end computer monitors of its time.
Robin Williams didn't just own some run-of-the-mill, off-the-shelf monitor you could pick up at the local electronics store. It was a professional-grade, ultra-wide behemoth that only the most dedicated tech-enthusiasts owned: the Sony Trinitron GDM-FW900.
What's so special about the Sony Trinitron GDM-FW900?
Why is a CRT monitor from a tech era long gone so special? First of all, the Sony Trinitron GDM-FW900 was one of the only 24-inch CRT monitors created with a 16:10 widescreen aspect ratio, and an impressively high maximum resolution up to 2304x1440.
Sony's FD Trinitron technology offered incredible features that were rare in its day, which resulted in a more colorful and clearer picture. At its native resolution, it could run at 80Hz, but at lower resolutions, it could go all the way to 160Hz, similar to the refresh rate of modern gaming monitors.
The Sony Trinitron GDM-FW900 has specs that are considered rare in a CRT monitor, making it one of the most sought-after CRT monitors of its time. Of course, there are much better monitors available these days, but if you're a collector, the Sony Trinitron GDM-FW900's impressive features and the monitor's limited production run might be enough to convince you to add one to your collection.
Robin Williams' love of tech and gaming
It shouldn't really come as a surprise that Robin Williams had great taste when it came to buying computer monitors. His love of gaming wasn't exactly a secret, especially after naming his daughter "Zelda" after the hit Nintendo game, "The Legend of Zelda." In fact, they even starred in several "Zelda" game commercials together.
It wasn't just the classics he was into, either. Over the years, Robin Williams has mentioned playing games throughout his life, including "Call of Duty," "Counterstrike," and "World of Warcraft." The latter of which even included him in their game after more than 10,000 players called out for him to be honored and immortalized within the game as an NPC.
Of course, tech and gaming go hand in hand. Just like most gamers, Robin Williams liked to have the best gaming tech possible. While CRT monitors have had their time in the limelight, it would seem that the Sony Trinitron GDM-FW900 might be making a bit of a comeback among tech-enthusiasts, withstanding the test of time and even coming close to matching some of today's more affordable computer monitors. But, more than anything, it shows that when it came to tech and gaming, Robin Williams had impeccable taste.