Beloved iOS Feature Might Finally Be Coming To MacBooks

Apple is finally bringing a touchscreen to its beloved MacBook Pro laptops, according to a scoop by Bloomberg. The report, which sourced insiders "familiar with the matter," reveals a variety of changes coming to the MacBook Pro's long-awaited revamp, most of which surround the addition of an iPhone-styled OLED touchscreen.

The upgrade, which necessitates major interface changes, will reportedly see a prominent iPhone feature added to the laptop: the Dynamic Island. Lauded by Apple's cadre of loyal fans since its incorporation into the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022, the Dynamic Island is the pill-shaped portion at the top of the iOS interface that displays live alerts and activities, providing what the company dubbed a more "intuitive way to experience iPhone." One of Apple's most popular innovations in recent years, the Dynamic Island is likely to be a welcome addition to Apple's next line of laptops.

One of several major changes coming to Apple in 2026, Apple's shift towards touchscreen laptops has been widely reported since 2023. Along with it, rumors of adding a Dynamic Island first began to surface. Publicly, however, the company has largely been mum about such developments, opting to push the iPad as its foray into the touch computer market. However, observers speculate that a shifting technological landscape, in which Windows laptops regularly sport touchscreens, may have prompted Apple to change its tune. Forecasted to be released by the end of 2026, the next generation of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which Bloomberg says are codenamed K114 and K116, respectively, are not expected to be included in the line of products set to be rolled out by the company in early March.