Beloved iOS Feature Might Finally Be Coming To MacBooks
Apple is finally bringing a touchscreen to its beloved MacBook Pro laptops, according to a scoop by Bloomberg. The report, which sourced insiders "familiar with the matter," reveals a variety of changes coming to the MacBook Pro's long-awaited revamp, most of which surround the addition of an iPhone-styled OLED touchscreen.
The upgrade, which necessitates major interface changes, will reportedly see a prominent iPhone feature added to the laptop: the Dynamic Island. Lauded by Apple's cadre of loyal fans since its incorporation into the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022, the Dynamic Island is the pill-shaped portion at the top of the iOS interface that displays live alerts and activities, providing what the company dubbed a more "intuitive way to experience iPhone." One of Apple's most popular innovations in recent years, the Dynamic Island is likely to be a welcome addition to Apple's next line of laptops.
One of several major changes coming to Apple in 2026, Apple's shift towards touchscreen laptops has been widely reported since 2023. Along with it, rumors of adding a Dynamic Island first began to surface. Publicly, however, the company has largely been mum about such developments, opting to push the iPad as its foray into the touch computer market. However, observers speculate that a shifting technological landscape, in which Windows laptops regularly sport touchscreens, may have prompted Apple to change its tune. Forecasted to be released by the end of 2026, the next generation of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which Bloomberg says are codenamed K114 and K116, respectively, are not expected to be included in the line of products set to be rolled out by the company in early March.
A new dynamic
Critically, the addition of a touchscreen does not mean the MacBook is pivoting to a touch-first interface like its tablet counterparts. For instance, sources interviewed by Bloomberg suggest that the MacBook Pro won't employ the same touch-based typing mechanisms as the iPad. Instead, the new MacBook Pro will likely resemble previous models in form, with its conventional keyboard and trackpad.
Meanwhile, a user interface that enables dual functionality looks to be the primary cosmetic change. macOS Tahoe's incorporation of Liquid Glass – a design overhaul that saw Apple add translucent surfaces, glass-like icons, and malleable visuals – should help to ease this transition. One major benefit of the Liquid Glass interface is its touch-optimized icons, notifications, and control sliders.
To that end, one of the most compelling cosmetic adjustments is likely to come in the form of the Cupertino company's most underrated innovation. The Dynamic Island, which sits at the top of the iPhone screen in a black box containing its front-facing camera, provides a more dynamic user experience. The Dynamic Island displays everything from sports scores and Maps directions to the status of a Voice Memo recording. Like the one seen on iOS devices, the Dynamic Island will center around the MacBook's camera. However, Bloomberg notes that the MacBook's Dynamic Island will be smaller than the one on current iPhone models. The Dynamic Island for the company's next line of smartphones, the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, will reportedly see a similar reduction in size when they are released in September 2026.
Additional changes coming
With the addition of a touchscreen, users can expect a host of new functionalities. To maximize these new features, Bloomberg reports that Apple is introducing several interface changes to make the new MacBook more accommodating to touchscreen users. For example, users that press their fingers on the upper menu bar will reportedly see the relevant controls enlarge — a nifty workaround for users that may have difficulty selecting the menu's relatively small icons. Other features, like fast scrolling, zooming in and out, and the emoji menu, will mirror the laptop's iOS counterparts.
One of the most exciting changes discussed in Bloomberg's reporting is the incorporation of a touch command function, in which the laptop's interface will display a menu of relevant touch commands around a user's fingertip when pressing a control or button. The change will allow users to better mimic the functionalities of a touchpad or mouse via the touchscreen. Prior actions from the user will seemingly inform the controls showcased in said menu.
To date, Apple has not officially announced a release timetable for its touchscreen MacBook Pro. And while some users are eagerly awaiting the company's March lineup announcement, Bloomberg noted that any update on the K114 and K116 will likely come at a later date. With that said, customers can cautiously expect the touchscreen laptop to debut by the end of the year.