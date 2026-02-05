Big Changes Are Coming To Apple In 2026

Apple's yearly schedule is somewhat predictable for fans of the company. Apple has fixed annual events, such as software announcements at WWDC in June and hardware updates like new iPhones in September. The iPhone maker also releases iPads, Macs, and other products throughout the year, with the February-March and October-November windows being closely watched for such releases, while the regular iOS updates are expected throughout the year. In many ways, 2026 will be similar, as Apple will hold the same events and spread product launches across those months. But some longtime Apple product owners may already know that Apple could run a unique play this year.

It's not just about the foldable iPhone, expected in the second half of the year as part of a revamped iPhone 18 series. First, Apple is expected to release the next-generation Siri voice assistant that will behave more like Gemini and ChatGPT. Apple may also unveil new home products this year, part of a bigger smart home push. Later in 2026, Apple's first MacBook Pros with OLED screens and touch screen displays are expected. Finally, Apple could enter a new product category directly tied to the Siri AI efforts: smart glasses that work with the iPhone in your pocket to bring AI into everyday use.

If that's not enough, this year will also answer an Apple question that wasn't necessarily on the mind of many this year: Will Tim Cook step down as CEO of Apple, or will he stay there for a few more years?