5 Clever Tricks To Free Up Space On Your iPad

Your iPad sends you a whole lot of daily notifications, but probably the most annoying pop-up you'll ever get is the Storage Almost Full alert. Yes, unfortunately, your iPad storage isn't infinite and can run out over time. Once it does, you're faced with one of the hardest decisions you ever have to make: which apps, files, photos, and other whatnot have to go.

It's not an option to ignore cleaning up your storage. Without enough space on your device, you can't save new files from the internet, capture new photos and videos, and install more apps. The worst part is that you can no longer download updates, which can compromise the overall usability of your iPad.

But how exactly do you start managing your iPad storage to free up some space? Don't fret — we've put together a few iPad tips and tricks to help you declutter your device's full storage. And conveniently enough, most of it can be done right in the Settings app.